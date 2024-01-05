TsaoCaa is bringing Asian fusion street food to Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — It's a new year which means it's the perfect time to try some food you may have never heard of, like Hong Kong egg waffles or tea eggs. You can do all of that and more at the relatively new restaurant TsoaCaa on Milwaukee's East Side.

It's an Asian street fusion restaurant specializing in boba tea, fried chicken, and Hong Kong egg waffles. TsoaCaa opened at 2224 N Farwell Ave, Milwaukee in August 2023. The restaurant is directly between the Oriental Theater and Landmark Lanes. It's co-owned by the restauranteur behind the popular Japanese restaurant Kawa, Selina Zheng.

“You know, on the East Side, especially in this area, we have enough bars. We want something for sure different like healthier, fresher, [and has a different culture]," Zheng said.

She wants to give people a place where they can experience Asian pop culture and try new foods like Hong Kong egg waffles. They are crispy on the outside but tender on the inside.

“My purpose, I think I want to create community for young people. They can hang out together. They can come enjoy the food and be exposed to Asian culture too.”

There are other boba shops in Milwaukee, but there aren't many that also serve food. Plus, its menu is super extensive. There are dozens of iterations of tea like boba or green tea along with tons of flavors. Beyond the drinks, one of the most popular items is the Korean fried chicken. There are six different flavors: plain, soy garlic, honey garlic, cheese, secret spicy, and hot & spicy.

TsoaCaa is a relatively new restaurant, but word is already spreading fast.

“People are driving one hour, 45 minutes just to travel to our store," Zheng said.

TsoaCaa is part of a larger chain with more than 30 locations across the country. This is the first in Wisconsin.

It’s open 7 days a week for dine-in and take-out.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip