Kawa Ramen finds new temporary home at Crossroads Collective after fire: 'It's the perfect fit'

MILWAUKEE — An overnight fire that broke out last month left Selina Zheng, the owner of Kawa Ramen & Sushi, devastated. The restaurant she had dedicated six years of her life to was going up in flames before her very eyes.

Selina says she had just put her kids down for bed when she got the devastating call that her restaurant was on fire.

"I go there, I see all the fire. It was crazy," said Selina. "We had a fire in the kitchen."

Damage from the fire, which occurred near North Murray Ave., displaced and forced Kawa, along with three surrounding businesses, to temporarily close. A reopening date was nowhere in sight for Selina.

"​Each single restaurant, I consider as my baby. It broke my heart," said Selina.

But little did she know that the folks at Crossroads Collective, located just across the street from where the fire took place, would offer her a space inside the building. A space that on Tuesday, became Kawa's new temporary home.

"​The whole community has been so helpful. It just was the perfect fit."

Operating on a limited menu for the next couple of months until its original location is restored, Selina says Kawa is once again open to the community.

"We have a lot of our old customers come from there to here. Here is a big family, and we are ready to serve," said Selina.

Kawa Ramen & Sushi will be open Monday through Saturday inside the collective from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m., and 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Sunday.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip