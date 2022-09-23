Watch Now
Celebrating the legendary Landmark Lanes' 95th anniversary

The historic Milwaukee event center will host a week of nightly activities from Sept. 26 to Oct. 1.
Landmark Lanes in Milwaukee is turning 95 years old and is celebrating it's anniversary in a big way.
Posted at 5:11 PM, Sep 23, 2022
MILWAUKEE — Landmark Lanes is turning 95 years old and is celebrating its anniversary in a big way.

The event center will host a week of nightly activities from Sept. 26 to Oct. 1. The Milwaukee staple was built in 1927, when the first trans-Atlantic phone call was made, it cost $0.15 for a can of corn, and a Chevrolet Sport Cabriolet was $715, according to the Morris County Library.

Below is a schedule of the week-long celebration:

  • Monday, Sept 26: Midwest Gaming Classic, Game Night
  • Tuesday, Sept. 27: Milwaukee Comedy presents "Voyager'"
  • Wednesday, Sept. 28: Lakefront Brewery presents "Lakefront Tap Takeover" including Stein Hoist competition and special firkin tappings.
  • Thursday, Sept. 29: Milwaukee Film presents: Lebowski Night - movie and themed after-party
  • Friday, Sept. 30: Customer Appreciation Night including samples of products, swag, and complimentary pizza from Ian's Pizza.

Landmark Lanes isn't just known for bowling. It has three bars, a large arcade, darts, pool tables, foosball tables, and a performance stage. That's why the general manager, Kevin Glass, said it is one of the top-four entertainment destinations in Milwaukee.

“It’s kind of like a piece of the community. We have one of the broader customer bases out of any of the bars in Milwaukee I’ve ever seen.”

Glass started as a bar back and then worked his way up to general manager. He has been at this iconic spot for more than 15 years. It's the customers that have kept him there.

“You know, meeting someone when they turn 21 and then seeing them when they’re 35 with their kid that they’re bringing in now. It’s interesting.”

It was listed as a historic landmark earlier this year. The City of Milwaukee has dedicated two days, and soon to be a third, as Landmark Lanes Days. It wouldn’t be surprising if this iconic business gets even more honors like that in the future.

For more information on the big 95th-anniversary party, visit Landmark Lanes' website.

