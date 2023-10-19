Mighty Wurlitzer pipe organ to debut at Oriental Theatre, Milwaukee Film announces

MILWAUKEE — The Oriental Theatre's 'mighty' 1925 Wurlitzer pipe organ will debut during a fundraiser on Nov. 8, Milwaukee Film announced, following extensive restorations.

Milwaukee Film operates the old-style movie palace at 2230 N. Farwell Ave. as well as the Milwaukee Film Festival. The group says on its website the historic organ will debut during a fundraiser benefiting Milwaukee Film. (The fundraiser is scheduled for 5:30 PM - 9:00 PM. Tickets start at $200 a seat).

During the Nov. 8 event, a player will use the Wurlitzer to accompany a screening of the 1923 Harold Lloyd comedy "Safety Last."

Organist Ron Rhode is set to play the Wurlitzer.

Milwaukee Film acquired the organ in 2019.

This Wurlitzer's history goes back to Atlanta's Paramount Theater, which used it until the 1950s, according to Milwaukee Film's website.

Jeff Weiler of JL Weiler Inc. helped restore the 98-year-old organ.

Read the description of the organ from Milwaukee Film's website below:

Since our restoration of the Oriental Theatre began in 2018, we've had a big piece missing: a theater pipe organ. Through a partnership with Chicago-based JL Weiler, Inc., Milwaukee Film has found a world-class, fully original 1925 Wurlitzer theater organ, and we're going to give it a brand-new home right here in Milwaukee.



Read more about this fantastic instrument and how it's going to help our organization bring more movie magic to our incredible cinema palace.





ABOUT THE ORGAN Milwaukee Film has secured a 1925 Wurlitzer pipe organ that will be installed during its ongoing restoration work at the Oriental Theatre.



The organ was obtained through Jeff Weiler, a renowned expert in pipe organ restoration. According to Weiler, this is one of only about a dozen, out of thousands of Wurlitzer pipe organs produced in the 1910s-40s, that remains in its unaltered, factory-original state.



Wurlitzer theater organs were created to be the voice of silent film. Unlike the organ previously housed at the Oriental Theatre, this 94-year-old instrument maintains the original, period elements and sound. When installation is complete, audiences will hear the instrument exactly as it sounded in the 1920s.



Through its partnership with JL Weiler, Inc., the nonprofit Milwaukee Film was able to create a unique opportunity to secure a world-class organ for the theater, while meeting goals of sustainability and stewardship for funds from its capital campaign.



The Wurlitzer obtained by Milwaukee Film began its life at the Paramount Theater in Atlanta, where it remained until the 1950s.



Before it is installed at the Oriental Theatre, some restoration work on the building will need to be completed, after which a time window for installation will be identified. Both Weiler and Jackson expect the organ to be ready to play at the theater sometime before the end of 2020.



READ MORE >>





