Top Chef finalist Dan Jacob's DanDan among the new food vendors at Summerfest you have to try

MILWAUKEE — Obviously Summerfest is known for the music, but there are tons of great food options too. The Big Gig features new restaurants every year and veteran vendors always add new items to their menu.

The five new restaurants are DanDan, Piña Cocina and Cantina, Los Mariachis, Fazio's Popping Bubbles, and Wokkin' Roll.

One of the highlight items from Piña Cocina and Cantina are the tasty bao buns and Wokkin' Roll has delicious Chinese fried chicken and veggie fried rice.

DanDan was one of the most popular destinations on the 2nd day of the festival. Fans waited in relatively long lines to try some of the food from the Top Chef finalist.

“This is awesome. This is so good," Paula Waldoch said after trying some of DanDan's food.

For Dan Jacobs, the co-owner of DanDan, he said he can't wait for Summerfest fans to try his food.

“We are super stoked to be here at Summerfest. This is something we we’ve wanted for 7 years. We got the opportunity and jumped at it," he said.

As for old restaurants cooking new food, La Masa has a cookie dough empanada. It tastes like a half-baked gooey chocolate chip cookie inside of an empanada. La Masa has been at Summerfest for three years.

Summerfest is great for discovering new music. Plus, it's a fun time to be adventurous and try some new food.

