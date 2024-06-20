Here's the winner of Top Chef's Season 21 Finale

Danny Garcia has been named the winner of Top Chef Season 21.
The show showed off some of our city's most iconic scenes, restaurants, and local chefs -- including Milwaukee chef Dan Jacobs as one of the 15 competitors.
Our partners at On Milwaukee held a watch party for the season finale tonight at Zocalo Food Park.
TMJ4's Mike Biermeister is at the watch party and will have people's reactions tonight at 10.
