Here's the winner of Top Chef's Season 21 Finale

TMJ4 News
Posted at 9:23 PM, Jun 19, 2024

Danny Garcia has been named the winner of Top Chef Season 21.

The show showed off some of our city's most iconic scenes, restaurants, and local chefs -- including Milwaukee chef Dan Jacobs as one of the 15 competitors.

Our partners at On Milwaukee held a watch party for the season finale tonight at Zocalo Food Park.

Top Chef Watch Party

TMJ4's Mike Biermeister is at the watch party and will have people's reactions tonight at 10.

