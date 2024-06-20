Here's the winner of Top Chef's Season 21 Finale

Danny Garcia has been named the winner of Top Chef Season 21.

The show showed off some of our city's most iconic scenes, restaurants, and local chefs -- including Milwaukee chef Dan Jacobs as one of the 15 competitors.

Our partners at On Milwaukee held a watch party for the season finale tonight at Zocalo Food Park.

TMJ4 News

TMJ4's Mike Biermeister is at the watch party and will have people's reactions tonight at 10.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error