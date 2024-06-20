'I am so proud of our city': Top Chef fans celebrate Wisconsin, and Chef Dan Jacobs despite Top Chef loss

MILWAUKEE — Top Chef fans came together to celebrate Milwaukee’s Dan Jacobs and Wisconsin for the finale of season 21.

This season, which focused on Wisconsin and Milwaukee, saw some of the badger state’s traditions and culinary traditions in the spotlight.

It’s a season lifelong fan Amanda Schroder has been glued to since the announcement the show would be filmed in America’s Dairyland.

“I am so proud of our city,” said Schroder. “I’m such a big fan in general of Milwaukee, but to see how it was portrayed, I think they did such a great job.”

TMJ4 News Amanda Schroder is also a huge Top Chef fan and came early to get a good spot for the finale.

Schroder tells TMJ4 she really appreciated all of the unique challenges that highlighted some of Wisconsin’s interesting traditions.

“The fish boil was fun just because I’m not a fish boil fan, but seeing the different dishes they made, I would actually try those and probably enjoy them, and I thought that doing it at Grant Park was so cool.”

Even though longtime Top Chef fan Lea Byrd lives in the area, she still felt like she learned a lot about not only the city but the whole state.

“Some of the restaurants they visited, I’m writing some of those down, putting those on my list of things to do around the city,” said Byrd. “It was great learning, I’m always looking for somewhere new to eat because, why not?”

TMJ4 News Lea Byrd is a huge Top Chef fan and has been watching since the beginning!

While both of these longtime fans were cheering for the hometown favorite, they were also cheering for Milwaukee and Wisconsin’s time in the culinary spotlight.

“I’m just proud that the city is getting the recognition it deserves,” said Byrd.

Chef Danny Garcia took home the title of Top Chef.

