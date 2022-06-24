Trying out the new food at Summerfest

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest is obviously known for the music, but let's give some love to the food for a moment. There are some new options and new vendors at this year's Big Gig.

TMJ4 Reporter James Groh went around the Summerfest grounds to try a few of the new options.

He tried the Thai Fried Chicken Sandich from Saz's, Korean Corn Dog from Bottle House 42, and two empanadas from La Masa. Other new food options include:

Bobalou Stuffed Gourmet Pretzels and Soft Frozen Lemonade – Minute Maid Soft Frozen Lemonade and Minute Maid Soft Frozen Cherry Limeade

Bottle House Forty-Two – Funky Chicken and Korean Dog

Cedar Crest Frozen Custard and Sorbet – assorted flavors of frozen custard and sorbet

Cousins Subs – Cheese Curds, Blue Jazzberry Shake, and East Coast Steak Philly

El Hefe Mexican Grill – Pollo Asado

Klement’s Sausage and Beer Garden – German Nachos with Grilled Klement’s Traditional Bratwurst

La Masa Empanada Bar – La Masa Empanada Trio

Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria – Deep Dish Pizza, 3-Cheese Bread, Carol’s Chocolate Chip Cookies

Pete’s Pops – Key Lime Pie and Salted Watermelon flavors

Pizza Man – Fried Brussels Sprouts

Saz’s Express (North Gate Location Only) – Classic Fried Chicken Sandwich and Fried Thai Chicken Sandwich

Sil’s Mini Donuts – Strawberry Manilow Smoothie and Give Peach A Chance Smoothie

Toro Tacos & Bowls – Esquite Ramen

Fazio’s Gourmet Popcorn – Summerfest Popcorn

