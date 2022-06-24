Trying out the new food at Summerfest

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest is obviously known for the music, but let's give some love to the food for a moment. There are some new options and new vendors at this year's Big Gig.
TMJ4 Reporter James Groh went around the Summerfest grounds to try a few of the new options.
He tried the Thai Fried Chicken Sandich from Saz's, Korean Corn Dog from Bottle House 42, and two empanadas from La Masa. Other new food options include:
- Bobalou Stuffed Gourmet Pretzels and Soft Frozen Lemonade – Minute Maid Soft Frozen Lemonade and Minute Maid Soft Frozen Cherry Limeade
- Bottle House Forty-Two – Funky Chicken and Korean Dog
- Cedar Crest Frozen Custard and Sorbet – assorted flavors of frozen custard and sorbet
- Cousins Subs – Cheese Curds, Blue Jazzberry Shake, and East Coast Steak Philly
- El Hefe Mexican Grill – Pollo Asado
- Klement’s Sausage and Beer Garden – German Nachos with Grilled Klement’s Traditional Bratwurst
- La Masa Empanada Bar – La Masa Empanada Trio
- Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria – Deep Dish Pizza, 3-Cheese Bread, Carol’s Chocolate Chip Cookies
- Pete’s Pops – Key Lime Pie and Salted Watermelon flavors
- Pizza Man – Fried Brussels Sprouts
- Saz’s Express (North Gate Location Only) – Classic Fried Chicken Sandwich and Fried Thai Chicken Sandwich
- Sil’s Mini Donuts – Strawberry Manilow Smoothie and Give Peach A Chance Smoothie
- Toro Tacos & Bowls – Esquite Ramen
- Fazio’s Gourmet Popcorn – Summerfest Popcorn