There It Is! The story of popular Milwaukee rapper 414BigFrank

MILWAUKEE — There's really not any room for debate. One of the hottest names in Milwaukee music right now is 414BigFrank. The rapper has been going viral for months thanks to the success of the song 'There It Is'. He's no stranger to this type of attention, though. Big Frank has multiple songs with millions of plays on Spotify.

For some, this isn't news. They've been following Big Frank's journey for a while. For others, this might be the first time they've heard of the Milwaukee rapper. I say this to both of those groups: you'll learn something new about Big Frank from our interview together.

Watch the full interview with 414BigFrank here...

Most stories start from the beginning. However, I want to fast-forward to today. As mentioned, 'There It Is' has absolutely exploded in popularity and catapulted Big Frank to even higher heights. As of the publication of this story, the song had more than 800,000 plays on Spotify. On social media, the song has even more. Big Frank, along with his producer Sunny Lou and friend Tommy Violet, has made dozens of videos with that song. It has been heard millions of times. Frank and Tommy have become Milwaukee's favorite duo in the past few months.

"You know what's crazy I've been knowing Tommy, but it's just been like a hi and bye. We weren't really locked in until now. (As) soon as we locked in - it's crazy cause we linked up one time and everything just blowing up right now. And shoutout Sunny, too, the producer," Big Frank said.

The song features the iconic clap that has become synonymous with the rap subgenre popular in Milwaukee called Lowend.

"(The clap) gets you going. If you don't even dance, you'll do this (taps foot). You'll do something. You're going to move something in your body. Something in your body is going to move," Big Frank said.

You can hear the clap in songs by many Milwaukee rappers, including someone Big Frank often collaborates with, J.P.

Regarding Lowend, the genre has been popular for years now. It started off in Milwaukee, but thanks to the recent success of artists like Big Frank, J.P., and Myaa P, the sound has traveled across the country. For Lowend to really find its footing across the nation and become a mainstay in music, Big Frank said that Milwaukee artists need to band together.

"We just all just need to like come together. Cause you know, what I'm saying, it's a lot of like - how can I say it in a positive manner - but like everybody's just not like - everybody in their own thing. Everybody in their own lane. Nobody don't like really want to, you know, what I'm saying collab or something. People just want to just do their own thing. And I understand that. But I just think if we all, like, unite and just come as one, we going to be like big, like strong as ever. Because if you go on TikTok right now, people are dancing to Milwaukee songs. All I hear is Milwaukee. You hear them claps."

Speaking of TikTok, it has already been said that Big Frank is no stranger to the spotlight. He has been making music and videos since 2009. However, it's not easy to come up with hit song after hit song. Or produce more viral videos. The pressure to perform is real. However, Big Frank said it's the support of his fans, the city, and his mom that keeps him going.

"Without that support, then I just don't know. It's like they always just motivate me to keep going. Sometimes I be in my dark days. Like, I be wanting to stop everything. And then my momma will call me up, just give me that motivation," he said.

In fact, it was his mom who helped guide Big Frank into making music... sort of. Originally, his name wasn't Big Frank. It was Dread Head for the long dreads he had.

"I thought I was going to be a basketball player. And I was like really good. When I was in the 8th grade. And after that, I turned into Big Frank. I started eating a lot. So, I'm like, yea. My moms like, 'yea baby let's try something else. Try something else,'" he said with a laugh.

So he started posting comedic videos online.

"I was going viral just doing comedy stuff, and so I just gave it a try again with the rapping. Alright, we're getting a little something. We're improving," he said.

But while his on-camera presence is very energetic and sometimes goofy, Big Frank said that he is actually much calmer when there are no cameras around.

"I'm really like an old man. I really be chillen. I just be sitting at home and playing a game. And sometimes I go to the gym trying to get some of this weight off me, you know what I'm saying."

But he can't chill for too long. Big Frank is capitalizing on this momentum he has right now. He and producer Sunny Lou are working on an album they hope to drop in October. You can listen to his music by going to his YouTube page or Spotify.

Watch the full interview below to learn more about 414BigFrank...



