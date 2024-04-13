17-year-old Milwaukee rapper Myaa P’s rapid rise from TikTok to 19-city tour in less than a year

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee rap scene has been steadily growing over the past decade. Rappers like Certified Trapper and Chicken P have been putting Milwaukee on the map. All of them are men. One woman is challenging them for the top spot in the city. Amaiya Spain, also known as Myaa P, has been blowing up. She has more than 450,900 followers across all social media, millions of plays on Spotify, and went on a 19-city tour in 2024.

What makes this even more impressive is that she started rapping less than a year ago, and she's only 17.

“I didn’t know I was going to start rapping until I posted that song on TikTok, and it just started blowing up," Myaa P said.

That one song was 'Party Crackin’'. Now it has 1.5 million plays on Spotify. It helped her gain 73,000 monthly listeners on the streaming app. She finished school early and plans to walk across the graduation stage in May.

“I did not expect this to happen at all, but this is a blessing," she said.

She’s seizing the opportunity and putting in work by recording as many songs as she can at places like Hi-Five Studios in Milwaukee.

"Its been really fun working with Myaa because she's such an efficient and dedicated artist. Every time, you know, she comes in the studio she's well prepared, ready to go, and we knock out 5 tracks per session normally," Eli Stamstad, an engineer at Hi-Five Studios, said.

She has collaborated with some of the city's biggest artists like Chicken P and filmed several music videos with the popular videographer from Milwaukee TeeGlazedIt.Those videos have more than 178,000 plays on YouTube.

While the first song may have been made on a whim, each one after that has been all part of the new plan.

“I want to perform at Rolling Loud, and I want to perform at Summerfest too," she said.

In a male-dominated field, she wants to represent the ladies who want to be rappers.

“I feel like it’s finally our time to take over because the men had it long enough," Myaa P said.

A rapid rise like this is rare. That’s why she’s grinding hard and making the most of this momentum.

“Always in the studio 24/7. Y'all can see I'm in here right now.”

