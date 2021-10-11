Remembering the Milwaukee Braves, victors of the 1957 World Series

Watch Cassandra's full story at 6:30 p.m. on Milwaukee Tonight

MILWAUKEE — I don’t know baseball, but I do know people, and I know I saw the light of an eight-year-old boy in Bob Buege’s eyes as he recounted his memories of the Milwaukee Braves winning the World Series in 1957.

Buege, president of the Milwaukee Braves Historical Association, director of the Old Time Ballplayers Association of Wisconsin, and a member of the Society for American Baseball Research, agreed to meet me at Helfaer Field.

TMJ4 Bob Buege, president of the Milwaukee Braves Historical Association

Now a Little League field, found in the middle of the parking lot of American Family Field, Helfaer Field is the site where Milwaukee baseball history was made in the 1950s and 60s.

Buege is author of two books: The Milwaukee Braves: A Baseball Eulogy and Eddie Mathews and the National Pastime. He spoke with such love and excitement for baseball that I was almost converted... almost.

MORE COVERAGE: CHASING A CHAMPIONSHIP



Regardless of whether you are a sports fan or not, we must acknowledge that with the Bucks winning the NBA championship, Ryder Cup hosted by Whistling Straits and the Brewers in the playoffs, 2021 has been one heck of a year for sports in our area. And it's not over yet!

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip