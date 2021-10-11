Watch
NewsMilwaukee Tonight

Actions

Remembering the Milwaukee Braves, victors of the 1957 World Series

A sentimental journey with Bob Buege
items.[0].image.alt
AP
FILE - In this Oct. 10, 1957, file photo, Milwaukee Braves' Frank Torre (14) jumps on the back of pitcher Lew Burdette as the Braves celebrate their 5-0 victory over the New York Yankees in Game 7 of the World Series in New York. (AP Photo, File)
milwaukee braves
Posted at 5:48 AM, Oct 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-11 06:48:34-04

Watch Cassandra's full story at 6:30 p.m. on Milwaukee Tonight

MILWAUKEE — I don’t know baseball, but I do know people, and I know I saw the light of an eight-year-old boy in Bob Buege’s eyes as he recounted his memories of the Milwaukee Braves winning the World Series in 1957.

Buege, president of the Milwaukee Braves Historical Association, director of the Old Time Ballplayers Association of Wisconsin, and a member of the Society for American Baseball Research, agreed to meet me at Helfaer Field.

2421533351865927578.jpg
Bob Buege, president of the Milwaukee Braves Historical Association

Now a Little League field, found in the middle of the parking lot of American Family Field, Helfaer Field is the site where Milwaukee baseball history was made in the 1950s and 60s.

Buege is author of two books: The Milwaukee Braves: A Baseball Eulogy and Eddie Mathews and the National Pastime. He spoke with such love and excitement for baseball that I was almost converted... almost.

MORE COVERAGE: CHASING A CHAMPIONSHIP

Regardless of whether you are a sports fan or not, we must acknowledge that with the Bucks winning the NBA championship, Ryder Cup hosted by Whistling Straits and the Brewers in the playoffs, 2021 has been one heck of a year for sports in our area. And it's not over yet!

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku