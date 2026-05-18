Popular Milwaukee streetwear brand Unfinished Legacy opens cafe, Blue Hour Coffee

MILWAUKEE — The popular streetwear brand from Milwaukee, Unfinished Legacy, has expanded into a new venture and opened a coffee shop on the city's East Side.

Blue Hour Coffee, at 2410 N. Murray Ave., had its soft opening on May 16th and 17th. While they used the term 'soft', the cafe was packed from the moment the doors opened.

“We're just young dreamers, and wanting to contribute something to the Milwaukee community and culture," Brema Brema, the founder of Unfinished Legacy and Blue Hour Coffee, said.

James Groh Hundreds of people attended the soft opening for Blue Hour Coffee on May 16.

One of the main things Blue Hour Coffee wants to be known for is its matcha drinks, which they actually ran out of on the opening day because they were so popular.

“When you walk into the Blue Hour Coffee shop, I hope you kind of feel the same vibe, from the music to the art curation, to how everything is designed. It’s very intentional," Brema said.

While it’s hard to separate Blue Hour Coffee from the clothing brand Unfinished Legacy, Brema wants the cafe to have its own identity.

“We wanted a third space where it’s chill, calm, and our friends family can come in and grab coffee," Brema said. “And also, like, keeping that Milwaukee energy of friendliness and welcome, but also, like, having some sort of aspiration to it.”

James Groh One of Blue Hour Coffee's popular matcha drinks.

Blue hour is a reference to the time of day just before sunrise and just after sunset, when everything feels calm and cool.

Unfinished Legacy has always been a big proponent of representing for Milwaukee. They've had collaborations with the Brewers, Bucks, and Summerfest. Now, Blue Hour is the next way it's able to contribute to the city.

“This space really offers that communal space where you can come, park your car, you can spend a couple hours in here, and actually meet people," Brema said.

The coffee comes from Sugar Leaf, another Milwaukee company, the menu will rotate seasonally, and eventually, a lounge area will open in the back.

Blue Hour Coffee is open seven days a week: 7 am - 8 pm on weekdays and 8 am - 8 pm on weekends. The cafe is also where the Milwaukee run club meets every Sunday at 8 a.m. Any level of runner or walker is invited.

Watch the story below to see more of Blue Hour Coffee's drinks and how busy it was on its opening day...

Milwaukee streetwear brand Unfinished Legacy opens cafe, Blue Hour Coffee

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