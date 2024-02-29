From Milwaukee to the world: Fashion brand Unfinished Legacy collaborates with global brands

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee may not be the first city that comes to mind when thinking about the fashion industry, but one local brand is defying expectations and making a name for itself.

"There's days I'll work till midnight," Brema Brema, the creative director and founder of the streetwear brand Unfinished Legacy, said. "Yea, it's a lot of hardship that I wasn't aware about. But that's the beauty of it. You go through these challenges, and you overcome them, you become stronger."

Brema, a refugee from Sudan who immigrated to Milwaukee in 2010, has shaped his identity through his experiences. He incorporates elements from his life and images he identifies with in his clothing like butterflies, Black Lives Matter slogans and anti-war messages. Now, his designs are making him a rising fashion star.

James Groh Unfinished Legacy apparel.

"It is surreal at times," Brema said.

It has been an exciting year for Unfinished Legacy. In 2023, the brand opened its flagship store in Milwaukee's Third Ward, collaborated with the Bucks on a series called 'Bucks in Six', and has an upcoming collaboration with Muhammad Ali's estate.

In 2024, they are looking to open a production facility to automate their printing process and help other small businesses with their apparel. Plus, Unfinished Legacy wants to continue contributing to the community. They already host gallery nights for new artists and community screen printing nights. They want to double down on those efforts.

James Groh The retail space inside the flagship store for Unfinished Legacy in Milwaukee's Third Ward.

"Milwaukee is a great city. We are - I think there's a lot of potential in the city, and I kind of want to be part of that narrative to drive Milwaukee forward, and yea just be forward-thinking," Brema said.

Unfinished Legacy is officially four years old, but Brema has been working on this with longtime friend Daleshontai Jene Tate for about a decade.

"I didn't think we were going to be (in the Third Ward) a year and a half ago. This is not what we had planned," Tate said.

The Unfinished Legacy team, which is made up of Brema, Tate, and their friend Comeran Moussavi, all lived in Los Angeles for a short stint. The goal was to network and learn from creators out there as much as possible.

James Groh Brema Brema works at his desk at the Unfinished Legacy store.

The crew returned when they realized how valuable their hometown of Milwaukee was.

“Whenever we traveled back to Milwaukee and did our pop-ups, those pop-ups were so successful, you know. More successful than Los Angeles and New York," Tate said.

Now, they are going all in on their brand and the city.

“I think retaining the talent in Milwaukee is a big deal just cause that’s the only way that the city can compete at that larger stage," Brema said.

Unfinished Legacy wants the city's fashion reputation to grow just as much as the clothing brand's popularity has.

“I'm making things that I want to wear when I'm in New York so I can say, 'This is coming from Milwaukee, my city. You know, we're doing great things,'" Brema said.

They've worked long hours to get to this point, and more long nights lay ahead of the Unfinished Legacy team.

"It's not easy, you know what I'm saying, but my favorite part about it is it's all about expression," Tate said.

But they have a fearless pursuit of passion to leave a legacy that inspires future generations.

James Groh One of Unfinished Legacy's designs.

"I do want to see Unfinished Legacy worldwide, and in maybe some of my favorite boutiques and stores," Brema said.

This is just the beginning. It’s an Unfinished Legacy.

Unfinished Legacy is a rising fashion brand that is putting Milwaukee on the map. The brand's success is a testament to their hard work, dedication, and belief in their hometown. For that, they've been rewarded with collaboration opportunities with global brands. But this is just the beginning of their Unfinished Legacy.

