Historic 140-year-old building in Third Ward neighborhood faces demolition

MILWAUKEE — Three owners, two fires, and nearly 140 years later, a historic building along East Erie Street that once housed several popular taverns in the Third Ward could be gone for good.

"It does deserve to survive," said Michail Takach.

The building is currently owned by two developers, General Capital Group and Joseph Property Development. The firms, who did not respond to TMJ4 for comment, have requested to demolish the building as part of their proposed redevelopment plan.

"I think there's a pretty high bar to clear to justify demolition," said Milwaukee Alderman Bob Bauman.

Bauman says although the building was designated as historic in 2015, it can still be torn down. He is also the chair of the architectural review board for the Third Ward, which is expected to hear the proposal Wednesday,

"Historic designation does not prohibit demolition," he said.

Originally built in the late 1800s, the building is a pivotal piece of the Third Ward's history as the sole survivor of the Great Third Ward Fire in 1892. It later became the focal point of Milwaukee's gay community when it opened in the 1970s as a bar called the Wreck Room Saloon.

"It's one of those legendary places that you would just love to have better photographs of," said Don Schwamb, the founder of the Wisconsin LGBT History Project. "I have fantastic memories."

Twenty-five years later, the Wreck Room closed. The building became vacant following a fire in 2013.

"Not much maintenance and repair was done after that fire so there's a real issue here of demolition by neglect," said Bauman.

Now, advocates are pushing for city leaders to save the building and preserve its history.

"It's still a part of the fabric of the Third Ward. It's still part of the heritage of LGBT people in the city, it's still part of Milwaukee's built environment," said Michail Takach, a curator for the Wisconsin LGBT History Project.

A public meeting will be held on Wednesday at 12 p.m. with the Historic Third Ward Architectural Board at 525 E. Chicago St.

