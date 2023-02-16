Milwaukee Bucks launch 'Bucks in Six' brand

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The Milwaukee Bucks announced it would be launching a new apparel label later this month, called Bucks in Six.

The private label will launch on Feb. 24 and will be available exclusively through the Bucks pro shop.

According to the organization, it will include exclusive t-shirts celebrating the biggest moments in Bucks history. The cornerstone of the new brand, however, will be limited-edition collaborations with local, national, and international apparel brands.

“Lifestyle fashion has become synonymous with NBA culture, and Bucks In Six is an opportunity for the Bucks to provide our fans across the globe an opportunity to be a part of this culture while also representing the team they love,” said Bucks Chief Marketing Officer Dustin Godsey. “We’re excited about the opportunity to create something new that is unexpected from a team and unique to Milwaukee.”

If you're a Bucks fan, you likely know where the Bucks in Six slogan comes from. If you don't, though, here's a little history lesson.

Former player Brandon Jennings delivered the line in 2012 when the Bucks trailed LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and the number one seed Miami Heat 2-0 in the first round.

While Bucks in Six did not come true that year, it did come true in 2021 when the Bucks went all the way and won the NBA Championship series in... you guessed it, six games.

Now, the Bucks are carrying that slogan on. The official launch of the new brand will feature its first collaboration, a partnership with Unfinished Legacy, a Milwaukee-born company.

“We’ve been thrilled with the reception to the initial soft-launch of our Bucks In Six items and are incredibly fortunate to officially launch the brand with Brema and Unfinished Legacy,” Bucks Senior Vice President Michael Belot said. “This the first of many collaborations that will help bring the brand to life.”

