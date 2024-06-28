Unfinished Legacy, Milwaukee’s fashion phenomenon, taking Summerfest by storm

MILWAUKEE — There is a new vendor at Summerfest that is quickly growing to be a huge brand not just in Milwaukee but across the country.

Unfinished Legacy is a Milwaukee fashion brand that has collaborated with Muhammad Ali's estate, the Milverine, and the Milwaukee Bucks. The company is four years old, and opened its flagship location in the Third Ward in 2023.

This year at the Big Gig you can find the brand at the Shop Local Market between the Generac and Miller Lite stages. They also collaborated with Summerfest to create a special shirt for the festival.

The brand is quickly growing. Walk around Milwaukee and it's not surprising to see people wearing a shirt that says Unfinished Legacy or features the brand's iconic butterfly.

Unfinished Legacy is a rising fashion brand that is putting Milwaukee on the map. The brand's success is a testament to their hard work, dedication, and belief in their hometown. For that, they've been rewarded with collaboration opportunities with global brands. But this is just the beginning of their Unfinished Legacy.

Watch the video above to learn more about the brand and what it means to be at Summerfest.

