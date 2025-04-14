Brewers partner with Milwaukee clothing company Unfinished Legacy for special 414 Day t-shirt

MILWAUKEE — The popular Milwaukee fashion brand Unfinished Legacy has partnered with the Brewers on a special 414 Day t-shirt giveaway. The first 10,000 fans at tonight's Brewers game against the Detroit Tigers will receive a shirt with the clothing company's iconic butterfly on a baseball mitt.

“The design is pretty simple, you know. It doesn’t take much for us to add our flair to it, you know, a little butterfly here or there. But it’s really a watercolor baseball glove, and I think the baseball glove being in the watercolor shows how much it’s been used, you know what I’m saying. It kind of tells the story of the legacy of baseball - whether you’re passing on a mitt or teaching your son how to play baseball, you know. And that’s kind of the direction we went with with the visuals that we did for the campaign," Daleshontai Tate, the events coordinator and community specialist with Unfinished Legacy, said.

Unfinished Legacy Models pose for a photo inside American Family Field while wearing the Unfinished Legacy x Milwaukee Brewers collaboration shirt.

Unfinished Legacy's popularity has steadily grown in Milwaukee and around the country. They have partnered with the Bucks, Summerfest, and the Muhammed Ali Estate on various designs. Damian Lilliard was also seen wearing the brand's clotheswhile walking into Fiserv Forum before a game.

“It’s always a step in the right direction. One of our goals is creating a Milwaukee uniform—whether it’s designing something with the Brewers or with the Bucks or even a local artist who is performing for the first time on a big stage," Tate said.

Unfinished Legacy officially formed in 2020. The founding members were Brema Brema, Daleshontai Tate, and Com Moussavi. They opened a store in the Third Ward in 2023. Unfinished Legacy hosts gallery nights to highlight local artists, screen printing workshops to allow others to design their own clothes, and other community-driven events.

While Milwaukee isn't a fashion destination like New York City or Los Angeles, Unfinished Legacy wants to put Milwaukee on the map for innovative designs and clothing. The company has multiple Milwaukee-centric designs. Several items on their website read 'Milwaukee', 'Wisconsin', or 'Milwaukee Basketball'.

“We call, like, some of these campaigns and projects ‘passion projects.’ They come from our hearts as artists, and they become important to other people. And then we have the responsibility to make it purposeful and intentional," Tate said.

The special Brewers collaboration shirt is only available on 414 Day at American Family Field. But you can find their clothes at their Third Ward store or online.

“If you’re in Racine, La Crosse, Oshkosh, Madison—keep your eyes open and mark your calendars. Unfinished Legacy pop-up coming soon," Tate said.

FollowUnfinished Legacy's Instagram for the latest updates.

