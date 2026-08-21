MILWAUKEE — Thursday night was the culmination of an interactive art extravaganza, musical performances, and larger-than-life displays along the Milwaukee shoreline.

August 20 was the last night of ArtBlaze hosted by Joy Engine at McKinley Beach. Previous events were held on 7/30 at McKinley beach and 8/6 at South hore Park.

t's a celebration of art meant to inspire people to create and connect with other community members.

Joey Engine is a local nonprofit that organizes interactive art experiences in Milwaukee. This is the third year in a row of ArtBlaze.

The free event features musical acts, group dance activities, a tie-dye station, a bubble fairy, s'mores kits, and a new display from Fuzzpop Workshop, which introduced 'giant cosmopods' at the 2024 ArtBlaze. Fuzzpop Workshop is also known for installments at Summerfest and the exhibit Deep Lake Future. Attendees were also able to make their own art with by Arts@Large and Artists Working in Education.

ArtBlaze is a family-friendly event meant to celebrate community and the city's artistic spirit.

Watch the interviews below to see what ArtBlaze looked like...

ArtBlaze transforms Milwaukee shoreline into art extravaganza

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