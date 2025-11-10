Wisconsin State Fair ticket exchange begins Monday

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — After record-setting rains forced the cancellation of the final day of the 2025 Wisconsin State Fair, organizers announced that fairgoers who were unable to attend the final Sunday of the State Fair would be eligible to exchange those Sunday tickets for admission to the 2026 Wisconsin State Fair.

Monday marks the beginning of that window with the Wisconsin State Fair Park Ticket Office open 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. through Friday, Nov. 14 and 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 15.

“Our Fairgoers are like family,” said Shari Black, Chief Executive Officer of Wisconsin State Fair Park. “And while the end of this year’s State Fair was not what we had hoped for, the 10 days that we came together to celebrate Wisconsin was truly unforgettable. We’re hoping those eligible take this offer to help us celebrate 175 years of showing off Wisconsin in 2026 as a little ray of sunshine.”

Anyone who purchased an admission ticket that lists the full date range of July 31 – August 10, but was unable to attend the final Sunday of the State Fair, may be eligible to exchange their ticket.

Tickets and vouchers that were intended to be used on Sunday, August 10, 2025, are eligible for exchange for 2026 Wisconsin State Fair Admission Tickets and Vouchers.

Not all ticket types qualify for the exchange programs. Those who are uncertain if they qualify are encouraged to call the Wisconsin State Fair Ticket Office.

The 2026 Wisconsin State Fair will be held from Aug. 6 through the 16.

For more information, email tickets@wistatefair.com or call 414-266-7100.

