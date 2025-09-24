Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
State fair announces ticket exchange dates after flooding cancels final day of event

The exchange will take place Nov. 10–15 at the ticket office from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Submitted
Posted

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Wisconsin State Fair officials have announced ticket exchange dates for fairgoers affected when historic flooding forced the cancellation of the final day of the event.

The exchange will take place Nov. 10–15 at the ticket office from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. All exchanges must be made in person.

Not all ticket types qualify for the exchange program. Only tickets purchased specifically for Sunday, Aug. 10, will be available for exchange.

Fairgoers who cannot attend during the designated exchange dates can submit an exception request. Those seeking exceptions must have their original ticket confirmation email or ticket number ready.

For more details, visit their website.

