MILWAUKEE — It's been a difficult nearly two months for those who depend on the McGovern Park Senior Center on Milwaukee's northwest side. This week, Milwaukee County announced the building is closed indefinitely due to flooding damage — a gut punch for many in this community.

"We're all lost. We're all feeling like nomads," said Roxie Touchstone.

Touchstone and her fellow seniors haven't been inside a place she calls her second home since August.

"It's devastating, totally devastating," Touchstone said.

The center's basement suffered flooding damage. Since then, the county facilities team has been working on remediation efforts.

But just this week, Milwaukee County Aging Services announced on Facebook that the center would now be closed indefinitely due to high spore counts and very poor air quality.

Touchstone says it's impacting around 200 seniors who utilize the activities and meal programs monthly.

"Some people, this is their only source of meals. In the course of a day, they come here for lunch, and this is where they eat on a regular basis. But we don't have that anymore," Touchstone said.

'We're all lost': Seniors left in limbo with McGovern Park Senior Center closed indefinitely

The center serves as a space where many look forward to going.

"This is a safe space for all of us to go and fellowship and have fun together, and cry together, laugh together, pray together. We do all of that here," Touchstone said.

She and others are now left to travel about 20 minutes to the next nearest senior center.

Back in June, the Milwaukee County Board voted down a redevelopment plan to create a new community space with senior housing — a win for the seniors. But now Touchstone feels like they could lose their space altogether due to the damage.

She hopes the county will take her and others seriously so they don't lose the space they love.

"Let's fix our senior centers so we can come back home again. Don't throw us away like we don't matter," Touchstone said.

Touchstone also mentioned that she and others are ready to roll up their sleeves and help with any cleanup, whatever they can do to get things back to normal.

