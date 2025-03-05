'There's a bit of urgency': New MPS superintendent contract to start earlier than expected

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Public School District will have a new leader sooner than anticipated.

"There's a bit of urgency with the reports that are coming and some of the work that has to get done," new MPS Superintendent Brenda Cassellius said.

Her contract was supposed to begin on July 1, but she will start earlier on March 15. The MPS Board of School Directors approved the contract Tuesday night.

TMJ4's Megan Lee asked Cassellius if she thought she would start this position so early.

"I did not, no. But I am willing and able and ready to roll up my sleeves and get started with the board and the full community," she said.

After a year of turmoil for the district, Lee asked Cassellius how she plans to turn the district around.

"Bring some hope and start planning. Listen to our parents and our students and our teachers and our principals about what they want to see happen for the next coming school year," Cassellius said.

Her first day on the job comes on the same day as a court-imposed deadline to have resource officers back in schools.

"I'm used to working with our police community so we're just going to make sure that it's a good implementation that we're working with the full community and the school community on the implementation,” Cassellius said.

Tuesday afternoon, the Milwaukee Common Council voted to move the plan forward for school resource officers.

They voted 10-4 to approve the plan.

