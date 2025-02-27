Judge holds City of Milwaukee in contempt of court over student resource officer issue

MILWAUKEE — A judge on Thursday held the City of Milwaukee in contempt of court for its failure to provide student resource officers (SROs) in Milwaukee Public Schools.

Judge David Borowski said the city will be fined $1,000 each day the City does not provide SROs.

Watch: Judge holds City of Milwaukee in contempt of court:

Judge holds Milwaukee in contempt of court over student resource officer issue

Borowski set a deadline of February 27 in a hearing last week, which was not met.

The order is the result of a Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty lawsuit filed last year on behalf of the mother of an MPS student. The lawsuit claimed the district violated a state law requiring SROs in Milwaukee schools starting on January 1, 2024.

In Thursday's hearing, Borowski accused the Milwaukee Police Department of "running out the clock" until students are out of school in May or June.

"One could surmise that the goal of the city is to run this out past when the kids are out of school in May or June, Borowski said. "In my view it has been the City's intent for a year and a half, either intentionally or neglectfully, to run out the clock in this type of situation."

Borowski had harsh words for both sides - he also called Milwaukee Public Schools an "embarrassment to the city."

The $1,000 per day fine for the city will begin on March 15, Borowski said.

