Today is the deadline for Milwaukee Public Schools to have School Resource Officers back in buildings

The deadline for Milwaukee Public Schools to have School Resource Officers (SROs) back in buildings is today, February 17.

A Milwaukee County Judge ordered the district to re-introduce officers to MPS by this morning.

Some parents TMJ4 News spoke to say they've been waiting for over a year to see MPS make this change. They say it's time the district be held accountable.

The court order came down in January. It calls for MPS to get 25 SROs in place by today.

The order is the result of a Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty lawsuit filed last year on behalf of the mother of an MPS student. The lawsuit claimed the district violated a state law requiring SROs in Milwaukee schools starting on January 1, 2024.

Since then, MPS said it has offered to cover 33 percent of the SROs' salaries, as well as the cost of the training.

The district has also offered to go to mediation with the City of Milwaukee regarding how to pay for the officers.

TMJ4 News has been in touch with the mother who filed that lawsuit last year. She's a proud mother of six kids who have all been enrolled in MPS schools. She says that for her, it all boils down to what can be done to keep children as safe as possible.

"My main concern is to not only my kids, but the kids that are coming behind them, to protect them and to make sure they are able to get an education," Charlene Abughrin said.

If MPS fails to comply, the district must appear in court at 3 p.m. Monday to explain why.

MPS sent the following statement to TMJ4 Monday morning:

“Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) remains ready to implement a School Resource Officer (SRO) program as soon as officers are made available. MPS will continue its efforts to negotiate with the City of Milwaukee regarding the implementation of SROs and is committed to working collaboratively with the City to build a sustainable SRO program.”

