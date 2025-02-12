MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Board of School Directors announced its new superintendent at a special board meeting Tuesday.

Brenda Cassellius will fill the role vacated by former Superintendent Keith Posley, who resigned in June 2024.

Milwaukee Public Schools

The board reviewed dozens of applications but decided Cassellius would be best to lead the district.

"We gave part of our lives to make this happen so we're very excited about it,” Board President, Marva Herndon said.

She’s excited about a fresh start with Cassellius taking the reins.

TMJ4’s Megan Lee asked what the board would tell MPS families and students tonight.

Herndon replied, “they are in good hands and what I would say to them is buckle up because we're ready to go."

The motion passed 8-1 pending a background check and contact negotiations. Director Darryl Jackson was the only one who voted no.

Watch: 'They are in good hands': MPS Board of Directors looking forward to next superintendent

Brenda Cassellius named finalist for next superintendent of Milwaukee Public Schools

Lee asked Jackson why he voted no.

Jackson said, “Not right now."

Community members got to meet with all three finalists last week. Cassellius talked about focusing on improving graduation rates.

The board said that Cassellius presented a variety of ideas on how to tackle district issues and that's what set her apart from the other candidates.

"We know that the district is at a juncture in terms of transparency, connecting with the public and really getting our academics back on track and we believe she is the right choice to do all three of those things,” Vice President, Jilly Gokalgandhi said.

The board hopes to have Cassellius officially start the job on July 1st, 2025.

