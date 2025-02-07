Milwaukee residents show up to hear from MPS superintendent finalists

MILWAUKEE — People filled an auditorium to hear directly from the three finalists vying to be the next superintendent of Milwaukee Public Schools.

The search was narrowed down to Brenda Cassellius, former superintendent of Boston Public Schools; Andraé Townsel, current superintendent of Calvert County Public Schools; and Joshua Starr, former superintendent of Montgomery County Public Schools.

The candidates toured MPS schools before participating in a community forum at the district's central office.

Parents, grandparents, MPS staff, and taxpayers without children in the district filled the first of two sessions on Thursday.

Brenda Hart-Richardson's children are all grown up, but as a taxpayer and longtime resident, she still cares about how MPS is doing.

"I want to make sure our kids' best interests are at heart, that these schools are operating properly and fairly," Hart-Richardson told TMJ4 News.

Mose Fuller's young grandson had just begun attending school in the district.

"We need to know that MPS is doing everything it can to be the best institution in this city to educate our children," Fuller stated.

They could have been anywhere, but they joined dozens of people to hear what the three candidates had to say.

Each finalist had 45 minutes to make their case and answer audience questions on several topics, including how they plan to elevate voices from the community.

"What I've always done in the past is what I call 'where they are' meetings. I don’t like people to come to me; I like to go out, and that can be church-based or a rec league," Starr said.

They were asked about areas that need improvement and how they plan to support vulnerable students.

"Kids come to us hungry. We want to make sure that when they come to us hungry, we have culturally relevant food. We have good, sustaining food," Cassellius stated.

"It’s important to look at the numbers because data shall inform decisions. It’s not the opinion of Dr. Townsel. It’s the direction based on the data," Townsel replied.

Fuller has mixed feelings about the candidates being from outside of Milwaukee but believes it comes down to who will add value and make an impact.

"But sometimes it takes somebody from the outside," Fuller added.

Hart-Richardson likes that the finalists are from outside of the area because they all have fresh perspectives.

She plans to share what she heard from the candidates with people who could not be there.

"Whoever has to make the decision, I hope they pray about it, and I hope that board doesn’t think they’re going to get somebody they can push around," Hart-Richardson said.

The finalists have interviews on Friday before the school board members meet next week to discuss the position.

