Brenda Cassellius named finalist for next superintendent of Milwaukee Public Schools

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Board of School Directors announced its new superintendent at a special board meeting Tuesday.

Brenda Cassellius will fill the role vacated by former Superintendent Keith Posley, who resigned in June 2024.

Many had called for his resignation, along with other board members, citing a lack of transparency and longstanding financial discrepancies within MPS.

Cassellius is the former superintendent of Boston Public Schools. According to her bio, she has spent three decades as an educator. Some achievements include securing millions of dollars of annual funding and passing new high school graduation standards.

Over 50 applications for the role were received, and 48 candidates were considered. The board "narrowed the candidate pool to the three finalists it believes are well-positioned to serve the Milwaukee community," according to a release.

The other two finalists were Andraé Townsel, the current superintendent of Calvert County Public Schools in Maryland, and Joshua Starr, the former superintendent of Montgomery County Public Schools in Maryland.

