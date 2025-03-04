A plan to put school resource officers (SROs) back into Milwaukee Public Schools is now moving forward.

Tuesday afternoon, the Milwaukee Common Council voted 10-4 to approve the plan.

Watch: Common Council approves MPS student resource officer plan:

Milwaukee Common Council votes to move student resource officer plan forward

The council agreed to an outline for the city to split the cost of hiring and training the officers with Milwaukee Public Schools.

A revenue sharing bill had required the district to have officers in schools by January of 2024, but they repeatedly missed deadlines to do so.

"We're under a court order, this is state law, so the horse has left the barn in a way," Ald. Scott Spiker said. "And it will be $1,000 a day for the pleasure of not complying with Judge Borowski's order."

City representatives are now facing many questions about what this means going forward.

"I worry mostly about the training," Ald. Marina Dimitrijevic said. "We're now on a track where there will be expedited training in 40 hours...I haven't received the curriculum yet. But we've got a really diverse body of students in these Milwaukee Public Schools, of all needs and all abilities, some you can see and some you can't see. I'm just not sure how this will make families and children feel safer."

The city will now need to hire and train 25 officers. It also needs to show proof of progress by March 15, or face nearly $17,000 in fines.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip