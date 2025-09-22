Teen held on $300,000 bond in deadly crash that killed 3 near 35th and Vliet

A 17-year-old accused of causing a fatal crash that killed three people and seriously injured two others appeared in court this morning, where a judge set her bond at $300,000.

Deshauna Egerson faced a preliminary hearing for the deadly incident near 35th and Vliet last week that resulted in multiple charges against the teen driver.

The crash occurred last Tuesday night after police spotted an SUV with no license plates speeding down Center Street near Sherman. Officers pursued the vehicle, which ultimately collided with a sedan at the intersection of 35th and Vliet.

Three people died in the collision, while two others sustained serious injuries.

Egerson admitted to police that she was driving the SUV but claimed she did not pull over because a passenger was holding her at gunpoint. She also told investigators that she deliberately crashed into the sedan to avoid having to continue speeding.

