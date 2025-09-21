17-year-old charged in deadly 35th and Vliet pursuit crash, according to a criminal complaint

MILWAUKEE — According to a criminal complaint, a 17-year-old girl has been named as the driver in the police pursuit that killed three people on Tuesday, Sept. 16. This is the second person to be charged in connection with the deadly pursuit crash.

Court documents say that after the crash, officers witnessed the 17-year-old, Dashauna Egerson, exclaim, “Who did I hit?” and “Who the f*** did I hit?”

The complaint says she initially told officers that 19-year-old Trevon Loston was the driver of the stolen vehicle. Egerson’s story later changed after officers showed her body camera footage of that night.

The body camera footage showed the 17-year-old’s outbursts.

According to the criminal complaint, Egerson later admitted that she was the driver when the car fled from police, as well as when it crashed.

Trevon L. Loston, of Milwaukee, was a passenger in the stolen SUV that fled from police Tuesday night. Loston faces charges including possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent, bail jumping, and operating a vehicle without the owner's consent, according to court documents.

Egerson has been charged with vehicle operator flee/elude officer causing death, second degree reckless homicide, and knowingly operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.

According to online court records, she is expected to make her initial appearance on Sunday.



