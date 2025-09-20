19-year-old repeat offender charged in deadly crash after allegedly holding gun on driver

A 19-year-old repeat offender is facing multiple felony charges following a police chase that ended in a fatal crash Tuesday night.

Trevon L. Loston, of Milwaukee, was a passenger in the a stolen SUV that fled from police and crashed into another vehicle, killing three people; however, court documents suggest he may have played a larger role in the events that transpired.

Another passenger in the stolen vehicle told police that Loston had been driving but switched with a female just minutes before the police chase. The witness also said Loston held a black Taurus 9mm handgun with a laser attachment and an extended magazine, telling the driver to "drive" and "don't stop" while pointing the weapon toward her.

Following the crash, police found Loston unconscious inside the vehicle still gripping the gun in his right hand. The key fob for the stolen vehicle was also found in Loston's pants pocket.

During the investigation, police determined the SUV had been reported stolen on Sept. 11 in Elkhart, Indiana. The owner of the vehicle said it was taken from his driveway without his permission, but noted the key fob may have been inside.

According to court documents, Loston told authorities he picked up the other passengers to buy them alcohol, but got tired of driving, so he pulled over and had the female take over driving.

He also told police that the "b****" was driving, but admitted to "guiding" her on how to drive during the case.

Loston faces charges including possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent, bail jumping, and operating a vehicle without the owner's consent.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip