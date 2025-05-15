MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee woman who helped countless people overcome addiction was among those killed in the Highland Court Apartments fire on Mother's Day.

For Lolita and Darewin Dysart, Maureen Green's impact on their lives is immeasurable. The couple credits Green with helping them maintain decades of sobriety.

Lolita Dysart Maureen Green

"Now she's gone. It's a small space in my heart that misses her. I don't know what I'm gonna do now," Darewin said.

Green was one of the victims killed in the Mother's Day fire at Highland Court Apartments.

RELATED COVERAGE: Family mourns mother of five killed in Mother's Day apartment fire

"She didn't deserve to go that way. She didn't," Lolita said.

The Dysarts said Green dedicated herself to helping people suffering from addiction in both Milwaukee and Sheboygan.

Mike Beiermeister Lolita and Darewin Dysart

"All she wanted me do was stay in the meeting, stay clean. And we'd be all right. And she was right," Darewin said.

According to the couple, Green touched countless lives through her work.

RELATED COVERAGE: Highland Court Fire victims worry about their future and housing

"You can talk to Maureen about anything, and whatever you share with Maureen, it stayed with Maureen," Lolita said.

Friends describe Green as having a welcoming presence that was reflected in both her style and personality.

Lolita Dysart Maureen Green

"It's an aura she had that she has an effect on people," Lolita said.

"Anytime she saw me, she always [said], 'Hey, Darewin, give me a hug,'" Darwin said.

WATCH: Friends remember Mother's Day fire victim

'She didn't deserve to go that way': Friends remember Mother's Day fire victim

That embrace is something both Lolita and Darewin now deeply long for, though they remain thankful for the time they got to spend with Green.

"You can love somebody so much that you don't, you don't, you don't, you don't want to see them leave," Darewin said.

Lolita Dysart Maureen Green

"I'm gonna miss her. I'm going to miss her," Darewin said.

The fire remains under investigation.

If you have been displaced by the Highland Court fire and have not already been in touch with the American Red Cross contact them directly by calling 1-800-REDCROSS.

This story was reported by Mike Beiermeister and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip