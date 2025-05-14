'It's scary': Highland Court Fire victims worry about their future and housing

MILWAUKEE — Several people displaced by the deadly fire at Highland Court apartments on Mother's Day are worried about where they will live.

"I've been on the streets before. I know what it's like and that's one place I don't want to go," Jimmie Fox told TMJ4 News.

Five people were killed in the 5-alarm fire.

Fox is one of the roughly 100 people left without a place to live after the fire.

"Sunday morning I woke up in the first thing I heard was somebody running through the hallway saying, "Fire get out,'" Fox recalled. "When I opened the door it was so much smoke till I'm like no I'm not going out there."

Fox said that he threw his dog Nyla out of his second -story window to save her. Then he jumped. Fox said they are both OK.

"We had to get out. That was the only way to get out so we did what we had to do," Fox stated.

Fox is grateful for the support at the American Red Cross shelter at Holler Park but worries about what comes next.

"I don't want to go to the streets, but these people assuring us that no one will leave here homeless so they're committed to do what they say they could do. I believe them because they're pretty cool people," Fox said.

A spokesperson for the American Red Cross says when the time comes, they will work with tenants to facilitate the housing search that involves multiple partners. Currently, it is too soon to tell what that will look like due to the fluid situation.

Nick Tomaro with the Milwaukee County Department of Health and Human Services said the scale of need makes the situation unique.

Milwaukee County's Department of Health and Human Services is among those assisting by reconnecting with displaced tenants that they have worked with in the past to look at potential next steps. Tomaro says their team got in touch with those clients Monday morning.

However, navigating housing is tough since every person's situation varies. Tomaro says they are working alongside community partners to help.

"The focus would be how do we look at housing stock in Milwaukee and really try to come up with quick solutions for people to have new opportunities," Tomaro stated.

Fox hopes that if he has to move it is a place where he can feel at peace.

"One day at a time we've been making steps. One day at a time," Fox said.

If you have been displaced by the Highland Court fire and have not already been in touch with the American Red Cross contact them directly by calling 1-800-REDCROSS.

