Milwaukee apartment fire survivor seeks clarity on next steps for housing

MILWAUKEE — Almetha Parker has spent the last two nights at the American Red Cross shelter after escaping the tragic fire at Highland Court apartments Sunday morning.

RELATED COVERAGE: 'Intentional act' cannot be ruled out in fatal Milwaukee fire

Other survivors did not want to be on camera but told TMJ4 that Parker has become their advocate.

"I'm fine," Parker said. "Traumatic situation — this is not my first rodeo. I was panicked and scared during the situation, but making it through that and coming out like that I'm a lot better."

TMJ4

Parker watched Milwaukee area leaders hold a news conference on Tuesday to hear what they had to say. She found it helpful to listen to the explanations and updates directly from the agencies involved in responding. Parker felt that combined with the regular American Red Cross meetings at the shelter the communication is beneficial.

RELATED COVERAGE: Deadly Milwaukee apartment fire prompts calls to update sprinkler system requirements

The one thing Parker wants clarity on is housing resources and how she and her neighbors can move forward.

"A lot of funding has been cut for a lot of things, so are there going to be fundings put back in for that now? This is a lot of people who have nowhere to go," Parker wondered.

It is unclear exactly when tenants of Highland Court will be able to collect any belongings.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error