Milwaukee County Medical Examiner called to the scene of fatal fire near 27th and Highland

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner has confirmed they were called to the scene of an apartment fire.

The Milwaukee medical examiner did not say how many people died.

According to the Milwaukee Fire Department's calls for service, the fire department was called to a scene in the area of 27th St. and Highland Ave. for reports of fire.

According to calls for service, the fire department was dispatched to the scene around 7:45 a.m. Sunday, May 11.

The TMJ4 News crew on scene saw many people gathered outside an apartment building, and fire and police squads behind yellow tape.

TMJ4 News has reached out to the Milwaukee Fire Department for more information.

This is a developing story, and will be updated once information becomes available.



