Family mourns mother of five killed in Mother's Day apartment fire

MILWAUKEE — Family and friends gathered to remember Shakwanda Harris, a mother of five who died in an apartment fire on Mother's Day.

Harris was the fifth victim identified on Tuesday in the tragic blaze that left multiple families without homes.

Nikeya Harris Shakwanda Harris and her children

"She was very nice and caring and loving," said Jessica and Nikeya Harris, Shakwanda's sisters. "Dancing, smiles, just cracking jokes. Just being her. She was the life of the party. It was just being her," they said.

Jessica and Nikeya remembered their sister as fun-loving and the life of any gathering. They said Shakwanda was someone who prioritized her children above all else.

"She loved to be around her kids. She loved her kids," they said.

The sisters told TMJ4 that they will take care of their nieces and nephews.

Nikeya Harris Shakwanda Harris on the left.

Among the other victims identified was Torrell Coleman. Family members said he had a passion for music and was a wonderful father, son, and brother.

Holly Wood Torrell Coleman

Maureen Green was also among those who lost their lives. Her family described her as caring, always helping others, and someone who enjoyed cigars as well as going to Summerfest with her sister.

Monifah Johnson Maureen Green

As the community continues to grieve, those who knew the victims are finding comfort in their memories.

"That's the best way to remember my sister was she liked to have fun. Sit back and lay back. Nice, caring, loving person. An all around person," said the Harris sisters.

This story was reported by Mike Beiermeister and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

