Several hospitality employees 'terminated' after death of D’Vontaye Mitchell

MILWAUKEE, Wis — The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office said it's now investigating the death of D’Vontaye Mitchell as a homicide.

A spokesperson at Aimbridge Hospitality said in a statement Wednesday night "the conduct we saw from several associates on June 30 violated our policies and procedures."

According to the group, several "associates" were terminated.

Read the full statement from a spokesperson at Aimbridge Hospitality:

“We are saddened and shocked by what happened to Dvontaye Mitchell at the Hyatt Regency Milwaukee, and we extend our deepest sympathies to his family and loved ones.

The conduct we saw from several associates on June 30 violated our policies and procedures and does not reflect our values as an organization or the behaviors we expect from our associates.

Following review of their actions, their employment has been terminated. We will continue our independent investigation and do everything we can to support law enforcement with their investigation into this tragic incident.”

