Repeat offender charged with killing EMT; 2020 victim's grandmother responds

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man previously convicted of killing someone in a 2020 crash has been charged in connection with another fatal collision that claimed the life of a Bell Ambulance EMT last week.

Dayton Milligan, 21, was allegedly street racing when his black Chevrolet Silverado T-boned a Volkswagen at 76th and Glendale, killing 34-year-old Meng Kue. According to the criminal complaint, witnesses saw Milligan racing two other cars and hitting 106 mph in a 35 mph zone just seconds before the impact.

Submitted The scene of a deadly crash near 76th & Glendale.

Milligan was still serving extended supervision from his 2020 conviction when the crash occurred. At age 16, he had originally faced a first-degree reckless homicide charge with a 60-year maximum sentence for the death of Mahzhaquad Ford in Ashland County. He took a plea deal for lesser charges and received four years in prison and six years of extended supervision.

"He was my first grandson — my first grandchild," said Sandy Deragon, Ford's grandmother, who is still grieving nearly six years later.

Sandy Deragon Mahzhaquad Ford was killed in 2020.

In the 2020 case, prosecutors said Ford jumped into Milligan's vehicle during a drug deal gone bad. Milligan sped off at high speed, crashed into a tree, and left Ford to die.

"He had fallen with the wrong crowd — and he went through a spiritual awakening," Deragon said.

Mike Beiermeister Sandy Deragon is Mahzhaquad grandmother and followed the case closely back in 2020.

The complaint regarding last week's crash states that Milligan fled the scene after the collision. Police say his cousin, Earl Gordon, picked him up from the crash site and bandaged a serious knee injury at an apartment to keep him out of the hospital and out of custody.

"It could have been prevented. I don't know what you do with a person like that — but he shouldn't be free to roam," Deragon said.

In a statement, Kue's family said he was adored, cherished and will be incredibly missed by his family and friends.

This marks the second time in less than six years that Milligan is accused of taking a life behind the wheel while driving illegally.

"I just want to say my condolences to the family that lost their son, their father, their brother, their friend," Deragon said.

Milligan is accused of first‑degree reckless homicide, hit‑and‑run resulting in death, and knowingly driving while revoked — all as a habitual criminal — and could face life in prison plus additional years if convicted. Gordon is charged with hit‑and‑run resulting in death as a party to a crime and harboring a felon, also as a habitual criminal, and could face more than 30 years behind bars.

