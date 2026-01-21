Fatal hit and run linked to street racing; Repeat offender, 1 other charged

MILWAUKEE — A fatal Milwaukee hit-and-run crash has been linked to street racing, according to newly released court documents.

Dayton Steven Milligan is facing multiple charges, including reckless homicide, in the crash that killed 34-year-old Meng Kue last week.

A witness told police she was stopped at a red light at N. 76th Street and W. Appleton Avenue when a black pickup with loud exhaust and two sedans pulled up beside her. When the light turned green, the three vehicles began racing down N. 76th Street, reaching speeds of about 80 mph, the witness said.

She said that at the intersection of N. 76th Street and Glendale Avenue, the pickup struck a vehicle that was attempting to cross. The pickup driver then got into one of the sedans and fled the scene.

Items found inside the truck led investigators to Milligan.

This is not the first time Milligan has faced reckless homicide charges. He was previously convicted in another county of second-degree reckless homicide and hit-and-run causing death.

The alleged driver of the sedan Milligan fled in was also charged. Earl Thomas Gordon was charged with being a party to a hit-and-run resulting in death and with harboring or aiding a felon.

