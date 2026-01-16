Neighbors fed up after driver killed near 76th & Glendale in second fatal crash in a year

MILWAUKEE — A 34-year-old Bell Ambulance employee was killed in a hit-and-run crash Thursday night on Milwaukee's northwest side, marking the second deadly collision at the same intersection in less than a year.

Meng Kue was driving east on West Glendale Avenue when a vehicle traveling north on North 76th Street collided with his car at approximately 9:01 p.m. on the 4600 block of North 76th Street, according to Milwaukee police. Kue succumbed to injuries sustained during the collision and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Submitted The scene near 76th and Glendale Thursday night where a driver was killed. The other driver involved took off.

The driver of the northbound vehicle fled the scene, and Milwaukee police continue to seek the unknown suspect.

Kue's family, too shaken to speak publicly, confirmed his employment with Bell Ambulance. The company declined to comment but acknowledged his death in a Facebook post Friday morning, writing that "his passing leaves a void in all our hearts."

A.D. Sanders, who lives nearby, came home to police tape and flashing lights Thursday night.

"Only vehicles I could see from this corner to that corner was all emergency vehicles," Sanders said.

Mike Beiermeister A.D. Sanders is fed up with reckless driving on the stretch of 76th Street in front of his home.

The crash occurred just a block from where Sanders was shoveling snow Friday morning. For him, the hit-and-run hits close to home.

Innocent driver killed in hit and run crash

"I feel sorry for them, because my mother is one day home from the hospital from an accident. Hit-and-run," Sanders said.

Mike Beiermeister Debris from the deadly crash.

This marks the second deadly crash near the intersection in less than a year. In October, 36-year-old Hue Xiong died when a motorcycle collided with a car at the same location.

Submitted Deadly crash near 76th & Glendale back in October 2025.

Neighbor "Ree," who asked not to be fully identified, says she's fed up with reckless driving on this stretch of road.

"I was somewhat in a state of shock… had a flashback from a previous accident here where the guy got killed," Ree said.

The repeated tragedies have left her considering drastic action.

"I'm ready to move. I am. Truly," Ree said.

Submitted The scene of a deadly crash near 76th & Glendale.

Sanders believes drivers should treat the road like their loved ones are walking nearby and wants tougher consequences for reckless driving.

"Greater accountability, higher fines, possible jail time… felony charges," Sanders said.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

