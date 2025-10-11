One person dead, another taken to hospital after motorcycle crash, Milwaukee Fire Department says

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Fire Department says one person is dead and another was transported to the hospital with injuries after a motorcycle crash around 12:33 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 11.

A TMJ4 reporter on-scene says Milwaukee Police on-scene were asking bystanders if anybody had witnessed the crash, but nobody responded that they saw anything.

MFD says it was called to the scene for a report of a motorcycle crash. The department did not specify how many vehicles were invoved, but our reporter saw a damaged, white SUV on-scene.

Milwaukee Fire says an investigation into the crash is still ongoing.

The department did not give a name or age of either the person who died on-scene or the person who was injured in the crash.

