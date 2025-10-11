Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee County

Actions

One person dead, another taken to hospital after motorcycle crash, Milwaukee Fire Department says

The crash took place this afternoon near the intersection of North 76th Street and West Glendale Avenue
Milwaukee Police on-scene of a fatal motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon at North 76th Street and West Glendale Avenue.
TMJ4 News
Milwaukee Police on-scene of a fatal motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon at North 76th Street and West Glendale Avenue.
Milwaukee Police on-scene of a fatal motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon at North 76th Street and West Glendale Avenue.
Car damaged on-scene of fatal motorcycle crash at North 76th Street and West Glendale Avenue.
Posted

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Fire Department says one person is dead and another was transported to the hospital with injuries after a motorcycle crash around 12:33 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 11.

A TMJ4 reporter on-scene says Milwaukee Police on-scene were asking bystanders if anybody had witnessed the crash, but nobody responded that they saw anything.

MFD says it was called to the scene for a report of a motorcycle crash. The department did not specify how many vehicles were invoved, but our reporter saw a damaged, white SUV on-scene.

Milwaukee Fire says an investigation into the crash is still ongoing.

The department did not give a name or age of either the person who died on-scene or the person who was injured in the crash.

Let's talk:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROFILE-PIC-VERDIN.png

Meet your northern Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin
PROFILE-PIC-JONES.png

Meet your southern Milwaukee County reporter: Brendyn Jones