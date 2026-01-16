Milwaukee police search for hit-and-run driver after fatal crash near 76th and Glendale

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are searching for a driver they say took off after crashing into another car Thursday night, killing a 34-year-old.

The crash happened just after 9 p.m. near North 76th Street and West Glendale Avenue.

Police said the driver who allegedly fled was traveling north on North 76th Street when they crashed into a car traveling east on West Glendale Avenue, killing the driver, a 34-year-old who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was identified as Meng Kue by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The search for the driver is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.

