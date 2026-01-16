Milwaukee police search for hit-and-run driver after fatal crash near 76th and Glendale

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are searching for a driver they say took off after crashing into another car Thursday night, killing a 34-year-old.
The crash happened just after 9 p.m. near North 76th Street and West Glendale Avenue.
Police said the driver who allegedly fled was traveling north on North 76th Street when they crashed into a car traveling east on West Glendale Avenue, killing the driver, a 34-year-old who was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim was identified as Meng Kue by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office.
The search for the driver is ongoing.
Watch: Police searching for hit-and-run driver:
Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.
