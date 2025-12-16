Prosecutors, defense present competing narratives in Judge Hannah Dugan's federal trial opening

MILWAUKEE — Federal prosecutors and defense attorneys presented competing narratives Monday as the trial began for Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan, who faces charges of obstruction and concealing a person after allegedly helping an undocumented immigrant evade federal agents.

Dugan is accused of misleading ICE agents who came to arrest Eduardo Flores-Ruiz in April while he was in her courtroom facing domestic battery charges. The Mexican immigrant was in the country as an undocumented migrant.

During opening statements in the downtown Milwaukee federal courthouse, prosecutors told jurors that Dugan told her clerk she would "get the heat" before informing federal agents they needed a judicial warrant to make an arrest. They allege she then directed Flores-Ruiz and his lawyer to exit through a non-public jury door in an effort to help him avoid detention.

The escape attempt was unsuccessful. Flores-Ruiz was arrested after a brief chase outside the courthouse, which was captured on camera. He has since been deported.

Defense challenges prosecution's narrative

The defense presented a different version of events, showing jurors images of the door Flores-Ruiz used. They argued the exit was only about 12 feet from the main entrance and led into the same main hallway where federal agents were waiting.

Defense attorneys also argued there was confusion regarding what type of warrant federal agents needed to make the arrest.

"It's that first impression you're making. Are you organized? Do you seem to know what you're talking about? Are you giving me an orderly presentation? Are you showing me how the facts are going to prove the elements of what you have charged here? So that's an incredibly significant moment in the trial is when you make that opening statement," said David Jones, a former federal magistrate judge.

Video evidence and witness testimony

Following opening statements, prosecutors played video and audio from the April incident. Three witnesses testified, including two FBI special agents and a detention supervisor from the Milwaukee ICE office.

FBI Special Agent Erin Lucker, who investigated the case, walked jurors through floor plans, courtroom photos, and emails between judges. During cross-examination, the defense pressed her on safety concerns about arrests near a child and her limited knowledge of courthouse routines.

The enforcement and operations supervisor from the Milwaukee ICE office also testified about policy and the different forms required to execute the arrest.

FBI Special Agent Tyler Baker concluded the day's testimony, discussing his role in the task force, his interactions with Dugan, and his actions that day.

Trial details and what's ahead

Six federal agents were on the courthouse's sixth floor in April, all in plain clothes. The federal government claims the safest environment to make an arrest is inside the public area of the courthouse because everyone is required to go through security.

The trial began with one fewer juror than originally planned after someone called out sick, leaving one alternate remaining.

Cross-examination of one FBI special agent will continue Tuesday morning, with the defense expected to question him for about an hour. Prosecutors plan to call 20 witnesses total.

If convicted on the obstruction and concealment charges, Dugan could face up to six years in prison.

