Live updates: Opening statements begin Monday in federal trial of Milwaukee Judge Hannah Dugan

MILWAUKEE — The high-profile federal trial begins Monday of Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan, who is accused of helping an undocumented immigrant escape arrest by federal agents in a case that has drawn national attention from the Trump administration.

Dugan is facing charges of obstruction and concealing an undocumented immigrant to evade arrest by ICE agents .

The case stems from an incident in April involving Eduardo Flores Ruiz, an undocumented immigrant who was scheduled to appear in Dugan's court. Flores Ruiz eventually pleaded guilty in September to being in the U.S. illegally and was deported Nov. 14.

Follow live updates below:

9:15 a.m. — Opening statements begin.

9:11 a.m. — Jury is now coming into the courtroom.

8:55 a.m. — Judge Dugan’s defense team and federal prosecutors arrive in the courtroom.

