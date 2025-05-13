Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan indicted in federal court

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan has been indicted by a federal grand jury following her arrest last month.

RELATED: Sitting judge says Dugan arrest could set legal precedent in immigration enforcement

A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney in Eastern Wisconsin confirmed a grand jury found probable cause to indict the judge on Tuesday.

Dugan was arrested last month for allegedly helping a wanted man evade arrest by federal immigration agents.

Following her arrest, the Wisconsin Supreme Court temporarily suspended Dugan of her official duties.

According to Tuesday's indictment, Dugan allegedly committed several acts to help the suspect evade arrest including:



Confronting ICE Task Force members and claiming they needed a judicial warrant to for an arrest.



Directing ICE Task Force members to leave the planned arrest location (a public hallway outside Courtroom 615 of Milwaukee County Courthouse) and go to the Chief Judge's office



Addressing the suspect's criminal case off the record while ICE Task Force members were in the Chief Judge's office



Directing the suspect and counsel to exit through a non-public jury door



Advising the suspect he could appear by "Zoom" for the next court date

Dugan's legal team has stressed in previous statements that she will defend herself vigorously and looks forward to be exonerated.

The case has also included high profile comments from Attorney General Pam Bondi who said no one is above the law, and an unusual release of a photo of Dugan's arrest by FBI Director Kash Patel.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

