State supreme court suspends Judge Dugan following arrest

MADISON — The Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled Tuesday to suspend a Milwaukee judge accused of helping man evade immigration authorities.

Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan was arrested late last week by the FBI for allegedly assisting an undocumented immigrant in avoiding arrest.

Federal agents say this traces back to an arrest they were attempting to make inside the Milwaukee County Courthouse on April 18. The complaint outlines the plans to arrest Eduardo Flores-Ruiz, who was charged with battery and abuse following an altercation with his roommates in Milwaukee. Prosecutors say he is in the country illegally.

Due to the arrest, the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled,

"that it is in the public interest that [Dugan] be temporarily relieved of her official duties."

Dugan's cases were taken over this week by a reserve judge, according to Chief Judge Carl Ashley.

Dugan's arrest has gained national attention and sparked protests not only in Milwaukee but in other communities including Minneapolis, Minn.

