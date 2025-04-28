Judge Hannah Dugan will be covered by a reserve judge starting Monday

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan's cases will be taken over by a reserve judge starting Monday, according to Chief Judge Carl Ashley.

Dugan was arrested by the FBI on Friday April 25 for allegedly assisting an undocumented immigrant to avoid arrest by ICE after he appeared in her courtroom the previous week.

She was arrested at the courthouse and charged with two felonies: obstructing or impeding a proceeding before a United States department or agency and concealing an individual to prevent their discovery and arrest, according to a criminal complaint.

The arrest sparked protests in Milwaukee and Minneapolis. Outside the Milwaukee FBI headquarters in St. Francis, many of the demonstrators denounced the arrest of Dugan, and demanded prosecutors drop the charges.

Attorneys and officials are divided on Dugan's arrest TMJ4 spoke with Ann Jacobs, a Milwaukee area attorney who appeared in Dugan's courtroom, who called the incident "baffling."

Hilario Deleon, chairman of the Milwaukee GOP, supported Dugan's arrest.

"Just because someone's wearing a black robe, doesn't mean that they're any different than anyone else," he said.

Dugan had previously maintained a full calendar on Monday, before Judge Ashley's announcement.

Dugan is next expected to appear in federal court on May 15.

