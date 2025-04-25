Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan arrested by federal authorities at courthouse

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan was arrested Friday morning by the FBI for allegedly assisting an undocumented immigrant in avoiding arrest after he appeared in her courtroom last week.

In a now-deleted post on X, FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed Judge Dugan's arrest, stating that she was taken into custody on charges of obstruction "after evidence of Judge Dugan obstructing an immigration arrest operation last week."

Patel noted that the FBI believes Dugan intentionally misdirected federal agents away from the individual to be arrested in her courthouse, enabling the subject, an undocumented immigrant, to avoid arrest.

A note on the door of Dugan’s courtroom reads “if any attorney, witness coordinator, or other court official knows or believes that a person feels unsafe coming to the courthouse to courtroom 615, please notify the Branch 31 clerk to request court appearance via Zoom.”

Dugan is currently in her ninth year as a Milwaukee County Circuit Court judge, primarily overseeing cases in the Misdemeanor division, according to the court's website. She serves as the judge for Branch 31 of the Milwaukee County Circuit Court in Wisconsin. Dugan assumed office in 2016 after defeating incumbent Paul Rifelji.

She ran for re-election unopposed in 2022, and her current term is set to end on August 1, 2028.

Her arrest comes in the same week that a lawsuit was filed against the Department of Homeland Security, alleging that three students at UW-Madison unfairly had their F-1 student visas revoked.

In response to the news of Dugan's arrest, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley issued the following statement:

“I am aware of the arrest of Judge Hannah Dugan. Like any individual in this country, I believe she is entitled to due process. We should let the facts come to light and the legal process play out.” -Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley

This is a developing story and will be updated.

