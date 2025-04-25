MILWAUKEE — A defense attorney is providing context on the unusual arrest of Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan, who was taken into custody Friday morning.
Pat Cafferty, a defense attorney with extensive knowledge of the legal system, questioned whether the federal authorities' approach to arresting Judge Dugan in such a public manner aligns with typical protocols for handling cases involving public figures like judges.
Watch: Defense attorney provides context in Milwaukee County judge's arrest
"To arrest a sitting circuit court judge at her place of employment is a shocking event," Cafferty said, "and clearly seems to be intentional and designed to send a significant message."
The arrest comes amid strong statements from Attorney General Pam Bondi, who in a Fox News interview characterized the situation as a warning to others.
This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.
