Protesters rally at Milwaukee federal courthouse following judge's arrest

Dozens of protesters gathered outside the federal courthouse in downtown Milwaukee following the arrest of Judge Hannah Dugan on federal charges.

The demonstrators locked arms and chanted "¡Sí se puede! No justice, no peace!" as they rallied in support of Dugan and expressed concerns about what they described as an attack on democracy.

"We shouldn't have any fear. We should come out with our brothers and sisters. This is a clear attack," said Corinne Rosen.

Protesters said the demonstration was about more than just one arrest, with many expressing concerns about immigrant rights and democratic values.

"I care about democracy. I care about where this country is going," said Lisa Jones, a member of Rid Racism MKE. "This does not fit our values as a country. Arresting Judge Dugan is what dictators do," said Jones.

Blaise Torrence, who was among the protesters, expressed concerns about fairness and due process in relation to Dugan's arrest.

"Today we want a better explanation. We want to express our discomfort with this obstruction of due process, and we want to see change," said Torrence.

Milwaukee Alderwomen JoCasta Zamarripa and Marina Dimitrijevic also appeared at the protest in support of the judge.

"I couldn't believe it. I didn't think I would see something like this in my lifetime," said Dimitrijevic.

"This clearly was an intimidation tactic meant to scare, particularly community leaders and elected officials, so we keep our heads down and don't help immigrants," said Zamarripa.

Demonstrators expressed fear about the message being sent—that advocating for immigrants could have consequences—but remained resolute in their commitment to speak out.

"This is a clear attack on working-class people, telling us to shut up, sit down, stay home, and let them do whatever they want. We're not going to do that," said Rosen.

Another protest is planned for tommorrow at the FBI headquarters,

